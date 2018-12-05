Johnny DowdBorn 29 March 1948
Johnny Dowd
1948-03-29
Johnny Dowd Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Dowd (born March 29, 1948 in Fort Worth, Texas) is an American alternative country musician from Ithaca, New York. Typical of his style are experimental, noisy breaks in his songs and strong gothic (in the sense of dark and gloomy) elements in the lyrics as well as in the music. There is also a strong undercurrent of black humor and the absurd in his work.
Although his early albums were most celebrated in the alternative country community, he has never quite fit into any particular genre. As a singer-songwriter, his music is most often compared to that of Tom Waits, Nick Cave and Captain Beefheart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Dowd Tracks
That's Your Wife On The Back Of My Horse
That's Your Wife On The Back Of My Horse
Johnny Be Good (6 Music Sesison, 11 Oct 2004)
Temporary Shelter (6 Music Sesison, 11 Oct 2004)
Presbaterian Wedding Bells (6 Music Sesison, 11 Oct 2004)
Papa Oh Papa (6 Music Sesison, 11 Oct 2004)
John The Revelator
John The Revelator
Sherry
Sherry
Unease and Deviance
Unease and Deviance
Nancy Sinatra
Nancy Sinatra
Billie
Billie
Emily/Meryl
Emily/Meryl
Johhny B Good
Johhny B Good
Murder
Murder
One Way
One Way
Worried Mind
Worried Mind
Time
Time
No Woman's Flesh But Hers
No Woman's Flesh But Hers
Howling Wolf Blues
Howling Wolf Blues
