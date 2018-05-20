Heartless B*******Formed 2003
Heartless B*******
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p031tldn.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/584eadcd-e493-4c59-a1f2-9eea9ee399a3
Heartless B******* Biography (Wikipedia)
Heartless Bastards are an American garage rock band formed in Cincinnati, Ohio in 2003. The band has so far released five albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Heartless B******* Tracks
Sort by
Low Low Low
Heartless B*******
Low Low Low
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tldn.jpglink
Low Low Low
Last played on
Blue Christmas
Heartless B*******
Blue Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tldn.jpglink
Blue Christmas
Last played on
Parted Ways
Heartless B*******
Parted Ways
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tldn.jpglink
Parted Ways
Last played on
Hi-Line
Heartless B*******
Hi-Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tldn.jpglink
Hi-Line
Last played on
The Arrow That Killed The Beast
Heartless B*******
The Arrow That Killed The Beast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tldn.jpglink
Skin and Bone
Heartless B*******
Skin and Bone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tldn.jpglink
Skin and Bone
Last played on
Got To Have Rock And Roll
Heartless B*******
Got To Have Rock And Roll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tldn.jpglink
Got To Have Rock And Roll
Last played on
Heartless B******* Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist