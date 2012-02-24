Jesse West
Jesse West Biography (Wikipedia)
Jesse West, a.k.a. 3rd Eye (born December 4, 1967 in the South Bronx, New York) is a producer/rapper. Jesse grew up in the Bronx River Projects, where the Master/Teacher DJ Afrika Bambaataa founded the Universal Zulu Nation.
