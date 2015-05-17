Wilhelm SchüchterBorn 15 December 1911. Died 27 May 1974
Wilhelm Schüchter Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilhelm Schüchter (15 December 1911 – 27 May 1974) was a German conductor. He was Generalmusikdirektor in Dortmund and left a legacy of opera recordings.
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Eugene Onegin: Prince Gremin's Aria
