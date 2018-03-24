Michael CarvinBorn 12 December 1944
Michael Carvin
1944-12-12
Michael Carvin Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael W. Carvin (born December 12, 1944) is an American jazz drummer.
Michael Carvin Tracks
De I Comahlee Ah (Dan Shake Cut)
Jackie McLean
De I Comahlee Ah (Dan Shake Cut)
De I Comahlee Ah (Dan Shake Cut)
Kwebena's Blues
Michael Carvin
Kwebena's Blues
Kwebena's Blues
