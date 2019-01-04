Ivor CutlerBorn 15 January 1923. Died 3 March 2006
Ivor Cutler Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivor Cutler (born Isadore Cutler, 15 January 1923 – 3 March 2006) was a Scottish poet, songwriter and humorist. He became known for his regular performances on BBC radio, and in particular his numerous sessions recorded for John Peel's influential eponymous late night radio programme (BBC Radio 1), and later for Andy Kershaw's programme. He appeared in the Beatles' Magical Mystery Tour film in 1967 and on Neil Innes' television programmes. Cutler also wrote books for children and adults and was a teacher at A. S. Neill's Summerhill School and for 30 years in inner-city schools in London. He told Andy Kershaw on his radio show that he also gave private poetry lessons to individuals.
In live performances Cutler would often accompany himself on a harmonium. Phyllis King appears on several of his records, and for several years was a part of his concerts. She usually read small phrases but also read a few short stories. The two starred in a BBC radio series, King Cutler, in which they performed their material jointly and singly. Cutler also collaborated with pianist Neil Ardley and singer Robert Wyatt.
Ivor Cutler Tracks
Beautiful Cosmos
An Old Oak Tree
O Come All Ye Faithful (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
Good King Wenceslas (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
I'm Happy
Little Black Buzzer
A Barrel of Nails
I'm Happy
Squeeze Bees
Women of the World
Gorbals 1930
Rubber Toy (John Peel Session, 17 Aug 1976)
Bicarbonate of Chicken
Yellow Fly
A Warning To The Flies
Life in a Scotch Sitting Room
There's A Turtle In My Soup
I Believe In Bugs
Life in a Scotch Sitting Room, Vol 2: Episode 6
There's a Turtle in My Soup
Barabadabada
Jumping and Pecking
Out With the Light
Knocking At My Door
