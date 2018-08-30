Candie PayneBorn 1983
Candie Payne Biography (Wikipedia)
Candice "Candie" Payne (born 19 December 1981) is an English singer and songwriter. She released her debut album, I Wish I Could Have Loved You More, on Deltasonic in May 2007. She is the sister of singer/songwriter Howie Payne, former frontman of band the Stands, and Sean Payne, the drummer of the Zutons.
I Wish I Could Have Loved You More
Take Me
I Wish I Could Have Loved
One More Chance
By Tomorrow
