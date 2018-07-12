Shake Shake Go is an indie folk band based in London. The band is composed of Poppy Jones, Marc Le Goff, Kilian Saubusse and Virgile Rozand. The band started from playing their collection of pop folk anthems along the streets of Britain and touring across UK and Europe as well as sharing stages with James Blunt as a supporting act on the UK leg of his 2014 World Tour. They released their debut single "England Skies" in December 2014 and their self-titled debut EP on March 9, 2015. The band released their second album "Homesick" on September 4, 2018.