Peter Hoare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/583ba843-0043-4ca5-8469-ad81b8e10ea0
Peter Hoare Tracks
Sort by
Lessons In Love And Violence: Part 2
George Benjamin
Lessons In Love And Violence: Part 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cb.jpglink
Lessons In Love And Violence: Part 2
Orchestra
Last played on
Lessons In Love And Violence: Part 1
George Benjamin
Lessons In Love And Violence: Part 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cb.jpglink
Lessons In Love And Violence: Part 1
Orchestra
Last played on
A Child Of Our Time
Michael Tippett
A Child Of Our Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk9z.jpglink
A Child Of Our Time
Last played on
Andrea Chenier, Act 4
Umberto Giordano
Andrea Chenier, Act 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmd0.jpglink
Andrea Chenier, Act 4
Choir
Andrea Chenier, Act 3
Umberto Giordano
Andrea Chenier, Act 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmd0.jpglink
Andrea Chenier, Act 3
Choir
Andrea Chenier, Act 2
Umberto Giordano
Andrea Chenier, Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmd0.jpglink
Andrea Chenier, Act 2
Choir
Andrea Chenier, Act 1
Umberto Giordano
Andrea Chenier, Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmd0.jpglink
Andrea Chenier, Act 1
Choir
A Child Of Our Time
Michael Tippett
A Child Of Our Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk9z.jpglink
A Child Of Our Time
Conductor
Last played on
A Child of Our Time (Proms 2016)
Michael Tippett
A Child of Our Time (Proms 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk9z.jpglink
A Child of Our Time (Proms 2016)
Last played on
Lucia di Lammermoor - Act III
Gaetano Donizetti
Lucia di Lammermoor - Act III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Lucia di Lammermoor - Act III
Last played on
Yeoman of the Guard - Act 1 Trio "Alas! I waver to and fro"
Gilbert O’Sullivan
Yeoman of the Guard - Act 1 Trio "Alas! I waver to and fro"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gz7qt.jpglink
Yeoman of the Guard - Act 1 Trio "Alas! I waver to and fro"
Last played on
Falstaff
Giuseppe Verdi
Falstaff
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Falstaff
Orchestra
Last played on
Hodie (Choral: No sad thought, Epilogue: In the beginning was the Word)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Hodie (Choral: No sad thought, Epilogue: In the beginning was the Word)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Hodie (Choral: No sad thought, Epilogue: In the beginning was the Word)
Last played on
The Spirit of England, Op 80
Edward Elgar
The Spirit of England, Op 80
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0559hvj.jpglink
The Spirit of England, Op 80
Choir
Last played on
The Sacrifice - opera
James MacMillan
The Sacrifice - opera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv0.jpglink
The Sacrifice - opera
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 46: Schoenberg – Gurrelieder
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em9whn
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-19T16:36:59
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04twmjv.jpg
19
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 46: Schoenberg – Gurrelieder
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ephmbp
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-23T16:36:59
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx11n.jpg
23
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
St David's Hall 2014-15: The Dream of Gerontius - St David's Hall, Cardiff
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebvmxj
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2014-11-07T16:36:59
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01mv3lc.jpg
7
Nov
2014
St David's Hall 2014-15: The Dream of Gerontius - St David's Hall, Cardiff
19:30
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Proms 2005: Prom 42
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2m6q9
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-15T16:36:59
15
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist