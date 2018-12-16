Joe “Fingers” CarrLou Busch. Born 18 July 1910. Died 19 September 1979
Joe “Fingers” Carr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1910-07-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/583b12aa-b1d1-4d8b-a4d2-e0e0b4bbfe0a
Joe “Fingers” Carr Tracks
Sort by
Baby Face
Joe “Fingers” Carr
Baby Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Face
Last played on
LETS DO IT AGAIN
Joe “Fingers” Carr
LETS DO IT AGAIN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LETS DO IT AGAIN
Last played on
Somebody Stole My Gal
Joe “Fingers” Carr
Somebody Stole My Gal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody Stole My Gal
Last played on
Twelfth Street Rag
Joe “Fingers” Carr
Twelfth Street Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twelfth Street Rag
Last played on
Margie
Joe “Fingers” Carr
Margie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Margie
Last played on
Sweet Georgia Brown
Joe “Fingers” Carr
Sweet Georgia Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Georgia Brown
Last played on
Darktown Strutters Ball
Joe “Fingers” Carr
Darktown Strutters Ball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Darktown Strutters Ball
Last played on
Alexander's Ragtime Band
Joe “Fingers” Carr
Alexander's Ragtime Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alexander's Ragtime Band
Last played on
Music Music Music
Joe “Fingers” Carr
Music Music Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music Music Music
Last played on
Sam's Song
Joe “Fingers” Carr
Sam's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sam's Song
Last played on
Tiger Rag
Joe “Fingers” Carr
Tiger Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tiger Rag
Last played on
Joe “Fingers” Carr Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist