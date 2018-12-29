Roger GloverBorn 30 November 1945
Roger Glover
1945-11-30
Roger Glover Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger David Glover (born 30 November 1945) is a British bassist, songwriter, and record producer. He is best known as the bassist for hard rock bands Deep Purple and Rainbow. Glover wrote the guitar riff on "Maybe I'm a Leo". As a member of Deep Purple, Glover was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2016.
Roger Glover Tracks
Love Is All
Roger Glover
Love Is All
Love Is All
Black Night
Ritchie Blackmore
Black Night
Black Night
