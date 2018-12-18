American Music ClubFormed 1982
American Music Club
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgqm.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5837d14e-4d18-49cf-a759-e5818714bce4
American Music Club Biography (Wikipedia)
American Music Club was an American, San Francisco-based indie rock band, led by singer-songwriter Mark Eitzel. Formed in 1983, the band released seven albums before splitting up in 1995. They reformed in 2003 and released two further albums.
Another Morning
American Music Club
Another Morning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
Another Morning
Last played on
Western Sky
American Music Club
Western Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
Western Sky
Last played on
Gratitude Walks
American Music Club
Gratitude Walks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
Gratitude Walks
Last played on
Patriot's Heart
American Music Club
Patriot's Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
Patriot's Heart
Last played on
Firefly
American Music Club
Firefly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
Firefly
Last played on
The Sleeping Beauty
American Music Club
The Sleeping Beauty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
The Sleeping Beauty
Last played on
Why Won't You Stay?
American Music Club
Why Won't You Stay?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
Why Won't You Stay?
Last played on
Johnny Mathis's Feet
American Music Club
Johnny Mathis's Feet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
Johnny Mathis's Feet
Last played on
Blue And Grey Shirt
American Music Club
Blue And Grey Shirt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
Blue And Grey Shirt
Last played on
Home
American Music Club
Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
Home
Last played on
Can You Help Me
American Music Club
Can You Help Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
Can You Help Me
Last played on
Hello Amsterdam
American Music Club
Hello Amsterdam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
Hello Amsterdam
Last played on
Apology for an Accident
American Music Club
Apology for an Accident
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
Ex-Girlfriend
American Music Club
Ex-Girlfriend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
Ex-Girlfriend
Last played on
The Windows On The World - 6Music Session
American Music Club
The Windows On The World - 6Music Session
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
The Windows On The World - 6Music Session
Last played on
All My Love - 6Music Session
American Music Club
All My Love - 6Music Session
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
All My Love - 6Music Session
Last played on
I've Been a Mess
American Music Club
I've Been a Mess
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
I've Been a Mess
Last played on
What Godzilla Said To God When His Name Wasn't Found In The Book Of Life
American Music Club
What Godzilla Said To God When His Name Wasn't Found In The Book Of Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
If I Had A Hammer
American Music Club
If I Had A Hammer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
If I Had A Hammer
Last played on
Decibels and Little Pills
American Music Club
Decibels and Little Pills
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
Decibels and Little Pills
Last played on
Challenger
American Music Club
Challenger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
Challenger
Last played on
All The Lost Souls Welcome You to San Francisco - 6Music Hub Session
American Music Club
All The Lost Souls Welcome You to San Francisco - 6Music Hub Session
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqm.jpglink
