Sonny ClarkBorn 21 July 1931. Died 13 January 1963
Sonny Clark
1931-07-21
Sonny Clark Biography (Wikipedia)
Conrad Yeatis "Sonny" Clark (July 21, 1931 – January 13, 1963) was an American jazz pianist who mainly worked in the hard bop idiom.
Sonny Clark Tracks
Cool Struttin'
Cool Struttin'
Shouting On A Riff
Shouting On A Riff
Deep in a Dream
Deep in a Dream
Melody For C
Melody For C
Be-Bop
Be-Bop
Love Walked In
Love Walked In
All The Things You Are
All The Things You Are
Gerry's Tune
Gerry's Tune
I Cover The Waterfront
I Cover The Waterfront
Speak Low
Speak Low
Tadd's Delight
Tadd's Delight
Sonny's Crib
Sonny's Crib
I Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry
I Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry
Nica
Nica
All The Things You Are
All The Things You Are
Three O'Clock In The Morning
Three O'Clock In The Morning
News For Lulu
News For Lulu
Ain't No Use
Ain't No Use
Bootin' It
Bootin' It
I'm Just A Lucky So And So
I'm Just A Lucky So And So
