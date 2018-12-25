Neal SchonBorn 27 February 1954
Neal Schon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954-02-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/58325670-9323-464a-8b20-3e8d7b26df60
Neal Schon Biography (Wikipedia)
Neal Joseph Schon (born February 27, 1954) is an American rock guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist, best known for his work with the bands Journey (in which he is the only constant original member) and Bad English. He was a member of the rock band Santana before forming Journey, and was also an original member of Hardline.
Schon was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame on August 23, 2013. Schon was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey on April 7, 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Neal Schon Tracks
Sort by
Girl Can't Help It
Jonathan Cain
Girl Can't Help It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv3d.jpglink
Girl Can't Help It
Last played on
Neal Schon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist