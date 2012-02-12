Jimmy MundyBorn 28 June 1907. Died 24 April 1983
Jimmy Mundy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1907-06-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5830ac35-3636-489a-a53b-b33170a77070
Jimmy Mundy Biography (Wikipedia)
James Mundy (June 28, 1907 – April 24, 1983) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist, arranger, and composer, best known for his arrangements for Benny Goodman, Count Basie, and Earl Hines.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy Mundy Tracks
Sort by
Fiesta in Brass
Jimmy Mundy
Fiesta in Brass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fiesta in Brass
Last played on
Hello, Goodbye, Forget It
Jimmy Mundy
Hello, Goodbye, Forget It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello, Goodbye, Forget It
Last played on
Back to artist