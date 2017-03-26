Praveen D Rao
Praveen D Rao
Praveen D Rao Biography (Wikipedia)
Praveen D. Rao is an Indian musician, music director and a lyricist for Kannada language songs. He is based in Bangalore, India. He plays keyboard, tabla and others.
Devamanohari (feat. Arun Kumar)
Varijashree Venugopal
Devamanohari (feat. Arun Kumar)
Devamanohari (feat. Arun Kumar)
