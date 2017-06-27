Μαρίκα ΝίνουBorn 1918. Died 23 February 1957
1918
Μαρίκα Νίνου Biography (Wikipedia)
Marika Ninou (Greek: Μαρίκα Νίνου) (1922 – 23 February 1957), was an Armenian-Greek rebetiko singer, born Evangelia Atamian (Greek: Ευαγγελία Αταμιάν).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
