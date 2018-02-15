Butch Cassidy Sound System
Butch Cassidy Sound System
Biography
The Butch Cassidy Sound System is an alias used by the UK's Michael Hunter who has composed music for the Grand Theft Auto computer games San Andreas & IV. His rendition of the song Cissy Strut featured in series 4, episode 14 of the BBC TV show Waterloo Road and has been featured on a compilation album compiled by Belle & Sebastian,. The song 'The Putney' was featured in Babylon Central, a film written and directed by Eric Hilton of Thievery Corporation. Echo Tone Defeat, the follow up album to the debut Butches Brew was released in 2012. He also records under the pseudonym Pablo.
Tracks
Cissy Strut
Butch Cassidy Sound System
Cissy Strut
Cissy Strut
Spirits Jam Dub
Butch Cassidy Sound System
Spirits Jam Dub
Spirits Jam Dub
Ready Dread
Butch Cassidy Sound System
Ready Dread
Ready Dread
Radioactive
Butch Cassidy Sound System
Radioactive
Radioactive
Bear In The Den
Butch Cassidy Sound System
Bear In The Den
Bear In The Den
Butches Brew
Butch Cassidy Sound System
Butches Brew
Butches Brew
