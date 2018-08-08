Peter HillPianist. Born 1948
Peter Hill
1948
Peter Hill Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Hill (born 1948) is a British pianist and musicologist.
Peter Hill Tracks
Goldberg Variations BWV.988 (Aria)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Tango
Igor Stravinsky
Le rouge gorge (Petites esquisses d'oiseaux)
Olivier Messiaen
Aria Da Capo (Goldberg Variations)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Variation 26 (Goldberg Variations)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Variation 28 (Goldberg Variations)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Catalogue D'Oiseax: II. Le Loriot
Olivier Messiaen
Pièce pour le tombeau de Paul Dukas
Olivier Messiaen
The Shrovetide Fair (Petrushka)
Igor Stravinsky
The Well-Tempered Clavier: No. 22: Prelude and Fugue in B flat minor, BWV 891
Johann Sebastian Bach
Petrushka - Opening
Igor Stravinsky
French suite no. 5 in G major BWV.816 for keyboard - Sarabande
Johann Sebastian Bach
Book 5: VIII. L'Alouette Calandrelle (The Short-toed Lark)
Olivier Messiaen
French suite no. 6 in E major BWV.817
Johann Sebastian Bach
L'Alouette Calandrelle (Catalogue d'oiseaux, Book 5)
Olivier Messiaen
