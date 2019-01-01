Evelyn ThomasBorn 22 August 1953
Evelyn Thomas
Evelyn Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Ellen Lucille "Evelyn" Thomas (born August 22, 1953) is an American singer from Chicago, Illinois, best known for the Hi-NRG dance hits "High Energy", "Masquerade", "Standing At The Crossroads", "Reflections", and "Weak Spot".
Thomas has an entertainment incorporated company, called Eljopan Entertainment Incorporated.
Evelyn Thomas Tracks
High Energy
Evelyn Thomas
High Energy
High Energy
Weak Spot
Evelyn Thomas
Weak Spot
Weak Spot
Doomsday
Evelyn Thomas
Doomsday
Doomsday
Evelyn Thomas Links
