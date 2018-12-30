Steve HarleyBorn 27 February 1951
Steve Harley (born Stephen Malcolm Ronald Nice; 27 February 1951, Deptford, Kent, England) is an English singer and songwriter, best known as frontman of the rock group Cockney Rebel, with whom he still tours.
Get Well Soon Steve Harley! Steve Harley chats to Johnnie Walker about breaking his hip from his hospital bed!
Get Well Soon Steve Harley!
Steve Harley remembers Marc Bolan Steve Harley chats to Johnnie and shares some amazing stories about his friend Marc Bolan
Steve Harley remembers Marc Bolan
Steve Harley Live in Session Steve performs two live tracks including his enduring hit Make Me Smile
Steve Harley Live in Session
Phantom Of The Opera
Sarah Brightman
Phantom Of The Opera
Phantom Of The Opera
Steve Harley
Psychomdo
Steve Harley
Sweet Dreams
Steve Harley
make me smile
Steve Harley
Tumbling Down
Steve Harley
Here Comes The Sun
Steve Harley
Here Comes the Sun + Cockney Rebel
Steve Harley
Here Comes The Sun
True Love Will Find You In The End
Steve Harley
True Love Will Find You In The End
Steve Harley
Judy Teen
Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel
Here Comes The Sun
Steve Harley
Mr Raffles (Man It Was Mean)
Steve Harley
Cavaliers
Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)
Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel
Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)
Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)
Jean-Paul Crocker
Mirror Freak
Jean-Paul Crocker
Sebastian
Steve Harley
Come Up and See me
Steve Harley
Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel
Here Comes The Sun
Upcoming Events
21
Feb
2019
Steve Harley
ARC, Middlesbrough, UK
22
Feb
2019
Steve Harley
Playhouse, Whitley Bay, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
23
Feb
2019
Steve Harley
City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds, UK
2
Mar
2019
Steve Harley
Epstein Theatre, Liverpool, UK
3
Mar
2019
Steve Harley
The Lowry, Manchester, UK
