Artur RodzińskiBorn 1 January 1891. Died 27 November 1958
Artur Rodziński (2 January 1892 – 27 November 1958) was a Polish conductor of opera and symphonic music. He is especially noted for his tenures as music director of the Cleveland Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic in the 1930s and 1940s.
Dances Of Galanta
Zoltán Kodály
