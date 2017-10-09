Dani Wilde (born 25 August 1985, Hullavington, Wiltshire, England) is a British singer-songwriter and guitarist who fuses roots genres including blues, country, gospel, soul and Americana into popular song.

The American periodical, Blues Blast, noted in 2017 that "Dani Wilde is a modern day British blues phenomenon... Live at Brighton Road is a treat for the eyes and ears... the overall effect is breathtaking".