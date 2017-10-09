Dani WildeBorn 25 August 1985
Dani Wilde
1985-08-25
Dani Wilde Biography
Dani Wilde (born 25 August 1985, Hullavington, Wiltshire, England) is a British singer-songwriter and guitarist who fuses roots genres including blues, country, gospel, soul and Americana into popular song.
The American periodical, Blues Blast, noted in 2017 that "Dani Wilde is a modern day British blues phenomenon... Live at Brighton Road is a treat for the eyes and ears... the overall effect is breathtaking".
Dani Wilde Tracks
Deeper Than Black
Dani Wilde
Deeper Than Black
Deeper Than Black
Begging For Blues
Dani Wilde
Begging For Blues
Begging For Blues
Shine
Dani Wilde
Shine
Shine
Falling
Dani Wilde
Falling
Falling
The Burning Truth
Dani Wilde
The Burning Truth
The Burning Truth
Mississippi Kisses
Dani Wilde
Mississippi Kisses
Mississippi Kisses
Crazy World
Dani Wilde
Crazy World
Crazy World
How Do You Do It
Dani Wilde
How Do You Do It
How Do You Do It
Mr Lovin' Man
Dani Wilde
Mr Lovin' Man
Mr Lovin' Man
Some Kinda Crazy
Dani Wilde
Some Kinda Crazy
Some Kinda Crazy
Miss You
Dani Wilde
Miss You
Miss You
Abandoned Child
Dani Wilde
Abandoned Child
Abandoned Child
