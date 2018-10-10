Blue Mercedes were a pop music duo from London, England, comprising David Titlow and Duncan Millar. Their song "I Want to Be Your Property" was a Billboard Hot 100 hit, peaking at #66 in 1988, and they achieved additional success on the US Dance Charts where they spent four weeks at #1 on the Hot Dance Club Play chart. Further singles "Love is the Gun" peaked at #5 and "See Want Must Have" at #18 in the same chart, and in the UK "I Want To Be Your Property" reached #23 in the national chart.

After releasing the single "That Beauty Is You", they evolved into the indie dance band Nixon and released the song "Sweet Temptation". Later, they released a number of dance tracks under the name Monica De Luxe, which entered UK Dance Charts.

Titlow then went on to form the indie rock band Heave, who released one album entitled Scaramanga on Radar Records in the early 1990s and is now a fashion and music photographer.

Millar went on to produce further dance tracks including, as Exoterix, the first track released by EMI dance label Positiva Records in 1993. Later, he released an acid jazz instrumental album under the name A One, on Indochina Records (subsidiary label of China Records), and two smooth jazz albums on Instinct Records, N.Y.C., achieving a UK MOBO nomination as Best UK Jazz Act for the first of these in 1999.