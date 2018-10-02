Einar Henning SmebyeBorn 29 November 1950
Einar Henning Smebye
1950-11-29
Einar Henning Smebye Biography (Wikipedia)
Einar Henning Smebye (born 29 November 1950) is a Norwegian pianist and music teacher.
Einar Henning Smebye Tracks
33 Variations on a waltz by Diabelli for piano in C major (Op.120)
Ludwig van Beethoven
