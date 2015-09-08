Betty OliveroBorn 16 May 1954
Betty Olivero
1954-05-16
Betty Olivero (Hebrew: בטי אוליברו; b. 16 May 1954) is an Israeli music educator and composer.
En la mar hai una torre
'Neharot, Neharot' (extract)
