Peter DixonBritish cellist. Born 1962
Peter Dixon
1962
Peter Dixon Tracks
Quartet for the End of Time
Olivier Messiaen
Quartet for the End of Time
Quartet for the End of Time
Dolly Suite
Gabriel Fauré
Dolly Suite
Dolly Suite
Dolly Suite, Op. 65
Gabriel Fauré
Dolly Suite, Op. 65
Dolly Suite, Op. 65
Orchestrator
Dolly Suite, Op. 65
Gabriel Fauré
Dolly Suite, Op. 65
Dolly Suite, Op. 65
Orchestrator
Cello Concerto in C major
Peter Dixon
Cello Concerto in C major
Cello Concerto in C major
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic 2017-18 Season: Messiaen/Shostakovich
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2017-10-06T16:26:17
6
Oct
2017
BBC Philharmonic 2017-18 Season: Messiaen/Shostakovich
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
