Adam & the Amethysts Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam and the Amethysts are a Canadian indie rock band formed in Montreal in 2004. The band is fronted by Adam Waito, a former member of Miracle Fortress and illustrator. The band have released two albums and have toured mostly around North America.
