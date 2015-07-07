Passenger were a British folk rock band established in 2003 in Brighton and Hove, England. They were fronted by Mike Rosenberg, the main vocalist and songwriter of the band, and Andrew Phillips. The band were at various times a quartet and a quintet. The band's name was stylized as /Passenger. (with a slash at the beginning and a dot at the end).

Passenger's debut studio album, Wicked Man's Rest, was released in 2007 on Chalkmark. All 11 tracks of the album were co-written by Phillips and Rosenberg. Soon after the release of the album, Andrew Phillips left the band.