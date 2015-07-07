PassengerBritish band fronted by the artist Passenger. Formed 2003. Disbanded 2009
Passenger
2003
Passenger Biography
Passenger were a British folk rock band established in 2003 in Brighton and Hove, England. They were fronted by Mike Rosenberg, the main vocalist and songwriter of the band, and Andrew Phillips. The band were at various times a quartet and a quintet. The band's name was stylized as /Passenger. (with a slash at the beginning and a dot at the end).
Passenger's debut studio album, Wicked Man's Rest, was released in 2007 on Chalkmark. All 11 tracks of the album were co-written by Phillips and Rosenberg. Soon after the release of the album, Andrew Phillips left the band.
Passenger Tracks
Let Her Go
Passenger
Let Her Go
Let Her Go
Wicked Man' Rest
Passenger
Wicked Man' Rest
Wicked Man' Rest
Things You've Never Done
Passenger
Things You've Never Done
Things You've Never Done
