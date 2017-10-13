Antje DuvekotBorn 15 November 1974
Antje Duvekot
1974-11-15
Antje Duvekot Biography (Wikipedia)
Antje Duvekot ( AHNT-yə DOO-və-kot; born 1976) is a singer-songwriter and guitarist based in Somerville, Massachusetts. She holds three top songwriting awards including the Kerrville New Folk Competition's Best New Folk Award, Boston Music Award for Outstanding Folk Act, and Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Antje Duvekot Tracks
Pheonix
Antje Duvekot
Pheonix
Pheonix
Last played on
Dandelion
Antje Duvekot
Dandelion
Dandelion
Last played on
The Life Of A Princess
Antje Duvekot
The Life Of A Princess
The Life Of A Princess
Last played on
