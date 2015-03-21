SagatUS 1990s rapper Faustin Lenon
Sagat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/580a51d2-0975-4f4e-a007-ab79bf554843
Sagat Biography (Wikipedia)
Sagat is an American rapper. He also works as a producer under the alias Jump Chico Slamm (or Jump "Chico" Slamm).
He had a major hit in 1994 with "Why Is It? (Funk Dat)". He then produced a follow up single, "Luvstuff". These songs charted at Christmas time on the UK Singles Chart in 1993 and 1994. "Luvstuff" gained support from DJs such as Pete Tong, Jon Carter and Judge Jules.
In 1994 he released his album, My Poem Is... The World According To Sagat, containing his hits "Funk Dat" and "Luvstuff". It was released on the New York house label, Maxi Records. He recorded one record, Mr. Phat, under the alias Blaksam.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sagat Tracks
Sort by
Body
Sagat
Body
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Body
Last played on
Sagat Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist