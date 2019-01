Eduardo Fernández (born 1952) is a Uruguayan classical guitarist, teacher and arranger-composer. He received prizes in the 1972 Porto Alegre and 1975 Radio France competitions, won the Premio Andrés Segovia in 1975 and debuted in New York in 1977. After his 1983 London debut, Fernández was signed by Decca Records. His textbook has been published in English as Technique, Mechanism, Learning (2002).

