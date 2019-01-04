Ashton, Gardner & DykeFormed 1969. Disbanded 1972
Ashton, Gardner & Dyke
1969
Ashton, Gardner and Dyke were a British rock trio, most popular in the early 1970s. They are best remembered for their song, "Resurrection Shuffle", a transatlantic Top 40 success in 1971. However, this success finally left them known as one-hit wonders.
The Resurrection Shuffle
Ashton, Gardner & Dyke
The Resurrection Shuffle
