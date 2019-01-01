Scott GriffinUS hard rock basssist
Scott Griffin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/580756a4-01ce-4aa5-b996-1540029a8a3f
Scott Griffin Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott Griffin is an American musician who is best known as a former bassist for L.A. Guns and Ratt. In 2007, Griffin was announced as the bassist for L.A. Guns, having previously played in Dizzy Reed's cover band Hookers N' Blow, replacing Adam Hamilton. From 2015 until April 1, 2016, Griffin was the bassist of a revamped version of Ratt, led by drummer Bobby Blotzer.
After one of Griffin's side-projects, The King Mixers, were offered a residency in Las Vegas in 2009, he left the group and was replaced by former Beautiful Creatures bassist Kenny Kweens. In 2011, he re-joined L.A. Guns, but departed the group once again in September 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Scott Griffin Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist