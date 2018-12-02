Palle DanielssonBorn 15 October 1946
Palle Danielsson
1946-10-15
Palle Danielsson Biography (Wikipedia)
Nils Paul "Palle" Danielsson (born October 15, 1946) is a Swedish jazz double bassist born in Stockholm, Sweden, From 1974 to 1979, he was a member of Keith Jarrett's European quartet.
He is the brother of pianist and composer Monica Dominique.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Palle Danielsson Tracks
Tanzania
Bertrand Renaudin
Tanzania
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tanzania
Last played on
My Song
Keith Jarrett, Palle Danielsson & Jon Christensen
My Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Song
Last played on
On The Lake
Peter Erskine
On The Lake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On The Lake
Last played on
Personal Mountains
Jan Garbarek
Personal Mountains
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqls9.jpglink
Personal Mountains
Last played on
Vaguely Asian
John Taylor
Vaguely Asian
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0cy.jpglink
Vaguely Asian
Last played on
Pure and Simple
Peter Erskine
Pure and Simple
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0cy.jpglink
Pure and Simple
Last played on
Leo, estante num instante
Richard Galliano
Leo, estante num instante
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqksq.jpglink
Leo, estante num instante
Last played on
