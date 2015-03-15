Satin Doll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5803e4d9-4f7b-40a5-b96f-ca1215581796
Satin Doll Tracks
Sort by
Woody Herman
Satin Doll
Woody Herman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Woody Herman
Last played on
Duke Ellington
Satin Doll
Duke Ellington
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Duke Ellington
Last played on
Walt Strony
Satin Doll
Walt Strony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walt Strony
Last played on
Howard Beaumont Trio
Satin Doll
Howard Beaumont Trio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Howard Beaumont Trio
Last played on
Howard Beaumont
Satin Doll
Howard Beaumont
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Howard Beaumont
Last played on
Satin Doll Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Guy Garvey's Oblique Strategy
-
Why Brian Eno wrote Music for Airports
-
Bowie on Eno on Bowie; both talking in 1977, a proper pair of 'Heroes'
-
Mandy Parnell: My First And Last Impressions Of Brian Eno
-
Jarvis with Brian Eno
-
Eno & Cox discuss how their experiences of making new sounds
-
[LISTEN] Brian Eno chats with Shaun Keaveny
-
Brian Eno on his album The Ship
-
Brian Eno introduces his John Peel Lecture
-
Eno.Hyde on High Life
Back to artist