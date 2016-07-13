Quincy Delight Jones Jr. (born March 14, 1933), also known as "Q", is an American record producer, musician, composer, and film producer. His career spans six decades in the entertainment industry, a record 79 Grammy Award nominations, 27 Grammys, and a Grammy Legend Award in 1992.

Raised in Chicago, Jones attended the Berklee College of Music. He came to prominence in the 1950s as a jazz arranger and conductor before moving on to work in pop music and film scores. In 1969, Jones and his songwriting partner Bob Russell became the first African Americans to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song, for "The Eyes of Love" from the Universal Pictures film Banning. Jones was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on the 1969 film In Cold Blood, making him the first African American to be nominated twice in the same year. In 1971, he became the first African American to be the musical director and conductor of the Academy Awards ceremony. In 1995, he was the first African American to receive the Academy's Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. He has tied with sound designer Willie D. Burton as the second most Oscar-nominated African American; each has seven nominations.