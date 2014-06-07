Ernest Miller, also known as Punch Miller or Kid Punch Miller (June 10, 1894 – December 2, 1971), was a traditional jazz trumpeter.

Miller was born in Raceland, Louisiana. He was known in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he was based from 1919 to 1927, when he moved to Chicago. In Chicago he worked with various bands, including those of Jelly Roll Morton and Tiny Parham, and appeared on a number of recordings. He is also confirmed to be the cornettist on the Gennett recordings of the obscure ensemble King Mutt and his Tennessee Thumpers.

His lifestyle and the decline of Dixieland or New Orleans jazz led to his return to mostly doing festivals and falling out of the limelight. This changed with the rising importance of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and he returned to national attention.

He returned to New Orleans, playing at Preservation Hall and leading a band under his own name, in addition to playing with other groups.

In 1963 he toured Japan with the clarinetist George Lewis.