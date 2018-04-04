Ilya GrubertBorn 13 May 1954
Ilya Grubert ( born 13 May 1954 in Riga) is a Latvian classical violinist and a professor.
Violin Concerto No 2 in B minor, Op 7 (3rd mvt)
Nicolò Paganini
Violin Concerto No 2 in B minor, Op 7 (3rd mvt)
Violin Concerto No 2 in B minor, Op 7 (3rd mvt)
