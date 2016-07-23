Oneman
Oneman Biography (Wikipedia)
Steven Bishop (born 1986), known professionally as Oneman, is a DJ and producer from Streatham, London. His background is in pirate radio and he is a regular DJ on Rinse FM.
Oneman's DJ sets typically blend dubstep, hip hop, grime, UK funky and UK garage. He has released two mix albums with Fabriclive and Rinse FM as well as three self-released Solitaire mixtapes, one of which with Red Bull Studios.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
