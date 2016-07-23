Steven Bishop (born 1986), known professionally as Oneman, is a DJ and producer from Streatham, London. His background is in pirate radio and he is a regular DJ on Rinse FM.

Oneman's DJ sets typically blend dubstep, hip hop, grime, UK funky and UK garage. He has released two mix albums with Fabriclive and Rinse FM as well as three self-released Solitaire mixtapes, one of which with Red Bull Studios.