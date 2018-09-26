Little Johnny JonesChicago blues pianist. Born 1 November 1924. Died 19 November 1964
Little Johnny Jones
1924-11-01
Little Johnny Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Little Johnny Jones (born Johnnie Jones, November 1, 1924 – November 19, 1964) was an American Chicago blues pianist and singer, best known for his work with Tampa Red, Muddy Waters and Elmore James.
Little Johnny Jones Tracks
Just One Step
Early In The Morning
Little Johnny Jones Links
