Silkroad, formerly the Silk Road Project, Inc., is a not-for-profit organization, initiated by the cellist Yo-Yo Ma in 1998, promoting collaboration among artists and institutions, promoting multicultural artistic exchange, and studying the ebb and flow of ideas. The project was first inspired by the cultural traditions of the historical Eurasian Silk Road trade routes and now encompasses a number of artistic, cultural and educational programs focused on connecting people and ideas from around the world. It has been described as an "arts and educational organization that connects musicians, composers, artists and audiences around the world" and "an initiative to promote multicultural artistic collaboration."
Briel
Sacred Cloud Music
Chi passa per'sta strada
Shikasta (Minstrel's Song)
Cabalino
Mido Mountain
Habil-Sayagy (In Habil's Style)
Ichichila
Shingashi Song
Madhoushi
Blue Little Flower
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 75
Proms 2004: Proms Chamber Music 05
Proms 2004: Prom 40 - Music of the Silk Road
