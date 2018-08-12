Jack LemmonBorn 8 February 1925. Died 27 June 2001
Jack Lemmon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1925-02-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/57fbdc51-48ce-4d4c-a67a-cc19ef69a6aa
Jack Lemmon Biography (Wikipedia)
John Uhler "Jack" Lemmon III (February 8, 1925 – June 27, 2001) was an American actor and musician. Lemmon was an eight-time Academy Award nominee, with two wins. He starred in over 60 films, such as Some Like It Hot, The Apartment, Mister Roberts (for which he won the 1955 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor), Days of Wine and Roses, The Great Race, Irma la Douce, The Odd Couple and its sequel The Odd Couple II (and other frequent collaborations with Odd Couple co-star Walter Matthau), Save the Tiger (for which he won the 1973 Academy Award for Best Actor), The Out-of-Towners, The China Syndrome, Missing, Glengarry Glen Ross, Tuesdays with Morrie, Out to Sea, Grumpy Old Men, and Grumpier Old Men.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jack Lemmon Tracks
Sort by
I'm Thru With Love
Jack Lemmon
I'm Thru With Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Thru With Love
Last played on
Theres No Such Thing
Jack Lemmon
Theres No Such Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theres No Such Thing
Last played on
Button Up Your Overcoat
Jack Lemmon
Button Up Your Overcoat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Button Up Your Overcoat
Last played on
Lets Fall In Love
Jack Lemmon
Lets Fall In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lets Fall In Love
Last played on
Its Anybodys Spring
Jack Lemmon
Its Anybodys Spring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Its Anybodys Spring
Last played on
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Jack Lemmon
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come In Out Of The Rain
Jack Lemmon
Come In Out Of The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come In Out Of The Rain
Last played on
Sweet Sue
Jack Lemmon
Sweet Sue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Sue
Last played on
Try A Little Tenderness
Jack Lemmon
Try A Little Tenderness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Try A Little Tenderness
Last played on
Jack Lemmon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist