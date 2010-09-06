John JacksonBlues musician. Born 25 February 1924. Died 20 January 2002
John Jackson
1924-02-25
John Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
John Jackson (February 24, 1924 – January 20, 2002) was an American Piedmont blues musician. Music was not his primary activity until his accidental "discovery" by the folklorist Chuck Perdue in the 1960s. Jackson had effectively given up playing in his community in 1949.
John Jackson Tracks
Rocks And Gravel
John Jackson
Rocks And Gravel
Rocks And Gravel
Just a closer walk with thee
John Jackson
Just a closer walk with thee
Just a closer walk with thee
Railroad Bill
John Jackson
Railroad Bill
Railroad Bill
