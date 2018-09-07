Mozez (born Osmond Wright) is a London-based singer, songwriter and producer.

After contributing to the first two Zero7 albums (Simple Things and When It Falls) Mozez launched his solo career and now records in his own studio and on his own label, London-based Numen Records.

As a solo artist, he has released two albums (So Still and a remix the album Time Out), and aims to put out a third in November 2015.

In August 2015, Mozez released the single Wings, a song from the forthcoming album.

Mozez have been touring since 2013 with the band Nightmares On Wax (DJ George Evelyn) as guest vocalist.

After moving to London, his first major break as a professional artist came in 1996 when, as part of British vocal house duo Spirits, he had hits with Don't Bring Me Down and Spirit Inside. He then became established worldwide soon afterwards as lead male singer for Zero7.

His debut solo album So Still was released in October 2005, featuring many of the down-tempo elements he has become known for. Collaborators on the album included producer Guy Sigsworth, Nightmares On Wax and Henry Binns of Zero7.