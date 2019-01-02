Glen Hansard
1970-04-21
Glen Hansard Biography (Wikipedia)
Glen Hansard (born 21 April 1970) is an Irish songwriter, actor, vocalist and guitarist for Irish group The Frames, and one half of folk rock duo The Swell Season. He is also known for his acting, having appeared in the BAFTA-winning film The Commitments, as well as starring in the film Once, which earned him a number of major awards, including an Academy Award for Best Song.
Time Will Be The Healer
Falling Slowly
Her Mercy
Lucky Man
One of Us must Lose
Roll On Slow
Setting Forth
When Your Mind's Made Up
Winning Streak
Wreckless Heart
Why Woman
Wedding Ring
Grace Beneath the Pines
Didn't He
Falling Slowly
Didn't He Ramble
Maybe Not Tonight
This Gift
Love Don't Leave Me Waiting
