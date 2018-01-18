Albert Lasry
Albert Lasry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/57f610f7-4d5c-458c-808d-259b8602ac6c
Albert Lasry Tracks
Sort by
La mer
Charles Trenet
La mer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La mer
Last played on
La Mer
Charles Trenet
La Mer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Mer
Orchestra
Last played on
Beyond the Sea
Jack Lawrence, Charles Trenet, Albert Lasry & Robbie Williams
Beyond the Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beyond the Sea
Performer
Last played on
Albert Lasry Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist