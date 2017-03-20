Peter Green Splinter Group
Peter Green Splinter Group
Biography
The Peter Green Splinter Group were a band led by the blues guitarist and singer Peter Green.
Green was the leader of Fleetwood Mac until he suffered a mental breakdown during the 1970s. He was rehabilitated with the aid of Nigel Watson, the late Cozy Powell and other friends, and then began touring and recording with the Splinter Group. The group was disbanded in early 2004 with Green's departure from the group – an upcoming tour was cancelled, as was the planned release of a new album.
Tracks
Cross Road Blues
Peter Green Splinter Group
Cross Road Blues
Cross Road Blues
Big Change Is Gonna Come
Peter Green Splinter Group
Big Change Is Gonna Come
The Supernatural
John Mayall & Peter Green Splinter Group
The Supernatural
The Supernatural
Performer
