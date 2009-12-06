Taxi Girl were a French new wave band, adopting the New Romantic aesthetics of the time, such as clashing red and black clothing, synthesizer-led songs, and taking influence from mythology and literature. The group existed between 1978 and 1986, producing 5 mini-albums, and one full-length album, Seppuku. Their early success is attributed to two singles, "Mannequin" in 1979 and "Cherchez le garçon" in 1980.

Their music was said to capture the energy of The Stooges, mixed with the retro-futuristic soundscapes of Kraftwerk. Their most successful album was Seppuku, produced by Jean-Jacques Burnel of The Stranglers; Jet Black drummer of The Stranglers, provided percussion, stepping in after the death of Pierre Wolfsohn. They also toured the UK in 1981, providing support to the Stranglers on their La Folie tour.

After disagreements about how the band should develop musically, Laurent Sinclair left the group in 1983, to pursue a solo career. Daniel Darc and Mirwais continued under the Taxi Girl name, releasing singles such as "Paris" and "Aussi Belle Qu'Une Balle", until 1986 when they disbanded. In 1985, they contributed a cover of "Stephanie Says" for a Velvet Underground tribute album Les Enfants du Velvet.