Aonghas Grant. Born 13 September 1931
Aonghas Grant
1931-09-13
Aonghas Grant Tracks
soutars lass/westcoasters hornpipes/the marin
The Parting Glass
The Parting Glass
The Hills of Glengarry, Aonghas Grant's Farewell to Lagavoulin
Heather Manson's Wedding Waltz / Farquhar and Hetty's Waltz
Glengarry's Gathering / Glengarry's Dirk / Lochgarryside Reel
Memories of Ardachy / Jock's Fiddle Jig
Neil Gow's Farewell To Whisky
Neil Gow's Farewell To Whisky
Today's Competition Winer Was Seonaidh Macaulay From Harris
Maigdhean Na H Arigh (The Shieling Song); Captain Campbell; Cameron's Got His Wife Again;
Morag's Wedding/MacKinnon's Reel
Morag's Wedding/MacKinnon's Reel
Long Legged Lassie / Aonghas Grant's Welcome To Fochabers
Maighdean Na h-Airigh / Captain Campbell / Cameron's Got His Wife Again / The Red Burn
Long Legged Lassie
Long Legged Lassie
